Overview

Dr. Rodney Camp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Camp works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.