Dr. Rodney Bucher, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Bucher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Avruc10585 N Meridian St Ste 340, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 571-1501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery for a retinal tear from the macula. Dr. Bucher explained the entire procedure & the recovery process. He gives you the peace and assurance tha you are in good hands. I would highly recomnmend him to anyone needing this type of eye surgery.
About Dr. Rodney Bucher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1639173131
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bucher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucher has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucher.
