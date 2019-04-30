Overview

Dr. Rodney Brandt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Brandt works at Flathead Valley Orthopedic Ctr in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Montevideo, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.