Dr. Rodney Brandt, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Brandt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Locations
Outpatient Surgery Center111 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-7900
CCM Health824 N 11th St, Montevideo, MN 56265 Directions (320) 269-8877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Amazing surgeon. Two of my children had surgeries with Dr. Brandt and both recovered with zero issues.
About Dr. Rodney Brandt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
