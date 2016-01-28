Dr. Rodney Benner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Benner, MD
Dr. Rodney Benner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Shelbourne Knee Center3630 Guion Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Directions (317) 924-8636
Shelbourne Knee Center1500 N Ritter Ave Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 924-8636
- Community Hospital East
Dr Benner replaced both of my knees and the outcome was outstanding. I wouldn't hesitate to send anyone to him and wouldn't let anyone in my family go to anyone else.
About Dr. Rodney Benner, MD
- Insall Scott Kelly Inst
- Campbell Clinic
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
