Dr. Rodney Becher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodney Becher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Becher works at
Locations
Amb Medical Services PC Dba Doc Care6655 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodney Becher, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becher works at
Dr. Becher has seen patients for Bedwetting, Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becher speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Becher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.