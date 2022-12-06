Dr. Rodney Armand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Armand, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rodney Armand, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Womens Health Associates2400 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- WK Bossier Health Center
I became a patient of Dr. Armand's through a medical emergency (he happened to be the Dr. on call) ... and I'm forever thankful. He walked me through each step of the surgery and made sure I was comfortable w/ everything and had no unanswered questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962491233
- Uniformed Services University Health Sciences
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Dr. Armand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Armand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armand.
