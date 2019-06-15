Dr. Rodney Alan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Alan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manning, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Locations
Mcleod Health Clarendon10 E Hospital St, Manning, SC 29102 Directions (803) 433-3000
Ear Nose & Throat Associates800 E Cheves St Ste 480, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7900
Mcleod Orthopaedics Florence1005 E CHEVES ST, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7900
Lakeside Orthopaedic Center LLC50 E Hospital St Ste 6, Manning, SC 29102 Directions (803) 433-3065
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Health Dillon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alan.
