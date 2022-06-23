Overview

Dr. Rodika Coloka-Kump, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Coloka-Kump works at St Josephs Family Health Center in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.