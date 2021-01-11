Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD
Dr. Rodgers Eckhart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton.
Denton Office2210 San Jacinto Blvd Ste 1, Denton, TX 76205 Directions (940) 382-8000
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr. Eckhart for several years. I am impressed by all of the state of the art equipment to get a full picture of your eye’s health. Dr. Eckhart is very friendly, professional and thorough in his eye exams. I have complete trust in his judgement. I highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University of Virginia
- Oakwood Hospital
- Texas Technical University
- University of Michigan
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Eckhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
