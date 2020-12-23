Dr. Rodger Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodger Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodger Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Lake City146 SW Prosperity Pl, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 755-9215Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
The Orthopaedic Institute146 SW ORTHOPEDIC CT, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 755-9215
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
I've been seeing Dr. Powell for more than 20 years with several problems. He is awesome!
About Dr. Rodger Powell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1821094632
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Center Of Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand
- University of Florida
- University of South Florida
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.