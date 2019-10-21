Dr. Rodger Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodger Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodger Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Hosp Plstc Sgy18400 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Visit excellent. Very understanding. I decided I wanted some young up on technology. I am so pleased with results and his staff is top notch. Follow ups are great, short waiting times. 360 degrees of excellence, talent, results and customer service. Was so terrified now I’m so very happy. Can’t thank them all enough.
About Dr. Rodger Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255576328
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Plastic Surgery
