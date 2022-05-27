Overview

Dr. Roderick Warren, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Warren works at Deaconess Clinic Neurology in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.