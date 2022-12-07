Dr. Roderick Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Vaughan, MD
Dr. Roderick Vaughan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Dr. Vaughan is extremely personable. He takes the time to explain everything to you and makes sure you know what is going on and why. He also does a great job explaining treatment options and how to get you healthy again. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing an orthopedic doctor.
- University of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
