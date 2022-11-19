See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Roderick Tung, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (12)
21 years of experience
Dr. Roderick Tung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Tung works at Banner University Neuroscience Institute - Phoenix Campus in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Orland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Banner-university Super Specialists LLC
    755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Cvs Pharmacy #10555
    14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-5418
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2022
    El Dr.Tung es bueno y compasivo,es paciente para escuchar.
    Jaqueline Melendez — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Roderick Tung, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740245331
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
