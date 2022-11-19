Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roderick Tung, MD
Overview
Dr. Roderick Tung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
Banner-university Super Specialists LLC755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cvs Pharmacy #1055514290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 834-5418Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
El Dr.Tung es bueno y compasivo,es paciente para escuchar.
About Dr. Roderick Tung, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740245331
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
