Overview

Dr. Roderick Tompkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Tompkins works at Tompkins & Wheeler Mds in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.