Dr. Roderick Sanden, MD
Overview
Dr. Roderick Sanden, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Sanden works at
Locations
Advanced Neuro Spinal Care Medical Clinic3609 Mission Ave Ste F, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 484-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roderick Sanden, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952361412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
