Dr. Roderick Salach, DO
Dr. Roderick Salach, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology4332 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 453-0779
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
He really listens and cares about his patients. I have been going to him for several years now. He has made it possible, for me to be able to get out of bed and live life again.
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Ohio
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Florida State University
- Rheumatology
