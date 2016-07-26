Dr. Roderick Remoroza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remoroza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Remoroza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roderick Remoroza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Locations
Rome Gastroenterolgy Associates11 John Maddox Dr NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-3992
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was truthful about the terrible condition of my my liver as a result of many years of living with hep C. Excellent advice as to what treatment was needed.
About Dr. Roderick Remoroza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
- 1801850466
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Connecticut
- Luth Med Center
- Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remoroza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remoroza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remoroza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remoroza has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remoroza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Remoroza speaks Filipino and Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Remoroza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remoroza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remoroza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remoroza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.