Dr. Roderick Ropheo Paras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roderick Ropheo Paras, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and AdventHealth DeLand.
Dr. Paras works at
Locations
-
1
Seminole County2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 794-5280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 251-7842Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Lady Lake13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 203, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 607-6180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor Mr. Roderick Papas , he is incredible. Not only has he take great care of my health, but also is lovely to speak with at every hospital visit he made to me, in addition he has excellent bedside manners. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such quality. He cares for a patient as a person and provides outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend Dr. Papas! I’m waiting to hear from the office for my follow up.
About Dr. Roderick Ropheo Paras, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1902868789
Education & Certifications
- Alleheny General Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Medical Center
- Santo Tomas University Hospital
- University of Santo Tomas
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paras works at
Dr. Paras has seen patients for Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.