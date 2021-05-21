See All Oncologists in Sanford, FL
Dr. Roderick Ropheo Paras, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roderick Ropheo Paras, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and AdventHealth DeLand.

Dr. Paras works at Mid Florida Cancer Center in Sanford, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seminole County
    2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA
    2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 251-7842
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lady Lake
    13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 203, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 607-6180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • AdventHealth DeLand

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Dental Network of America
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 21, 2021
    Excellent Doctor Mr. Roderick Papas , he is incredible. Not only has he take great care of my health, but also is lovely to speak with at every hospital visit he made to me, in addition he has excellent bedside manners. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such quality. He cares for a patient as a person and provides outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend Dr. Papas! I’m waiting to hear from the office for my follow up.
    Maria M Rivera — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. Roderick Ropheo Paras, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1902868789
    Education & Certifications

    • Alleheny General Hospital
    • Sisters of Charity Medical Center
    • Santo Tomas University Hospital
    • University of Santo Tomas
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Primary Care
