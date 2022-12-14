Overview

Dr. Roderick O'Brien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. O'Brien works at CENTENNIAL PEAKS HOSPITAL in Louisville, CO with other offices in Broomfield, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.