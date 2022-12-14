Dr. Roderick O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick O'Brien, MD
Overview
Dr. Roderick O'Brien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
Centennial Peaks Hospital2255 S 88th St, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 673-9990
- 2 80 Garden Ctr Ste 324, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (888) 290-4354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.O'Brien has helped me more than any psychiatrist I have seen over the past 5 years. He has always been kind during our sessions but one session, I was not in a good place mentally and was truly having a breakdown. He stayed on zoom with me for over an hour discussing my issues and approving a treatment that significantly helped my pain and depression. I still struggle with my depression due to a debilitating disease impacting my mood, he is very compassionate and actively changing my treatment plan to improve my quality of life. I highly recommend Dr. O'Brien!!
About Dr. Roderick O'Brien, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.