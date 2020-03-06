Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University|Mcmaster University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Locations
Denver Neurosurgery and Spine777 E Speer Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80203 Directions (303) 963-0942
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lamond performed 3 difficult craniotomies for CSF repair and then a craniectomy later. He has always been professional, technical, knowledgeable and willing to explain the complexities that some of these surgeries and complications that occur. He made sure hospital staff had things done accurately in a very kind way. I know he saved my life and I know God placed him in my life at the right time. His expertise and confidence don’t come with egotistical behavior - it’s refreshing.
About Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972529113
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto School of Medicine - Neurosurgery|University Of Toronto School Of Medicine-Neurosurgery|University of Western Ontario - Neurosurgery|University Of Western Ontario-Neurosurgery
- Mcmaster University School Of Medicine - General Surgery|McMaster University School Of Medicine-General Surgery
- McMaster University|Mcmaster University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.