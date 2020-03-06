See All Neurosurgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University|Mcmaster University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Lamond works at Denver Neurosurgery and Spine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Neurosurgery and Spine
    777 E Speer Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    Mar 06, 2020
    Dr. Lamond performed 3 difficult craniotomies for CSF repair and then a craniectomy later. He has always been professional, technical, knowledgeable and willing to explain the complexities that some of these surgeries and complications that occur. He made sure hospital staff had things done accurately in a very kind way. I know he saved my life and I know God placed him in my life at the right time. His expertise and confidence don’t come with egotistical behavior - it’s refreshing.
    Sara — Mar 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD
    About Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972529113
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toronto School of Medicine - Neurosurgery|University Of Toronto School Of Medicine-Neurosurgery|University of Western Ontario - Neurosurgery|University Of Western Ontario-Neurosurgery
    • Mcmaster University School Of Medicine - General Surgery|McMaster University School Of Medicine-General Surgery
    • McMaster University|Mcmaster University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamond works at Denver Neurosurgery and Spine in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lamond’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

