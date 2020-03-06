Overview

Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University|Mcmaster University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Lamond works at Denver Neurosurgery and Spine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.