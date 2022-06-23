Dr. Roderick Kreisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Kreisberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roderick Kreisberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Locations
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Capital Digestive Care - Silver Spring10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-2002
Capital Digestive Care3410 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 593-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kreisberg really listened to me. He was willing to hear about my experience, asked super questions, and came up with some diagnostic options and a potential treatment plan to help me find relief. I could not be more pleased with his expertise and humanness.
About Dr. Roderick Kreisberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063403947
Education & Certifications
- University Md Med Sys
- University Of Maryland Med System
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Haverford College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kreisberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreisberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreisberg has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Esophageal Diverticulum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreisberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreisberg.
