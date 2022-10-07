See All Neurologists in Huntersville, NC
Overview

Dr. Roderick Elias, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Dr. Elias works at Lake Norman Neurology in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC, Charlotte, NC and Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Piedmont Healthcare PA
    9735 Kincey Ave Ste 203, Huntersville, NC 28078
  2
    Piedmont Healthcare PA
    340 Signal Hill Dr Ste C, Statesville, NC 28625
  3
    Queen City Diagnostics LLC
    300 Billingsley Rd Ste 107, Charlotte, NC 28211
  4
    124 Professional Park Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Tremor
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Tremor
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Roderick Elias, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952657363
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elias has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

