Dr. Elias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roderick Elias, MD
Dr. Roderick Elias, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Piedmont Healthcare PA9735 Kincey Ave Ste 203, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 766-9050
Piedmont Healthcare PA340 Signal Hill Dr Ste C, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 871-8999
Queen City Diagnostics LLC300 Billingsley Rd Ste 107, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 664-8060
- 4 124 Professional Park Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-3077
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After having a negative experience with a different neurologist in a different city I was so happy to find Dr. Elias. He listened to my husbands and my concerns, spent plenty of time discussing possible diagnosis and testing to confirm. He didn't just give up and act like it wasn't a big deal. His exam was 10 times more thorough than my previous neurologist. Fantastic knowledge, bedside manner and I feel well cared for.
- Neurology
- English
- 1952657363
- Neurology
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.