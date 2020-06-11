Dr. Clemente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roderick Clemente, MD
Dr. Roderick Clemente, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with George Washington University Hospital (District of Columbia)
Neurosurgical Care of Nj P.A.96 Gates Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-3166
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
I am very grateful for Dr. Clemente and his office staff regarding my recent procedure. My surgery was scheduled promptly on the heels of the COVID "lockdown" Office mgr. Susan assisted with many pre-op details; because of her efforts, things went smoothly. DR. Clemente is professional, patient and quite pleasant. He put me as ease before and after my surgery. Highly recommended. Thank you! Sherry
- Neurosurgery
- English
- George Washington University Hospital (District of Columbia)
- Long Island College Hospital
- Neurosurgery
