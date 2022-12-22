Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Claybrooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Southfield Office22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-7745Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
BioSpine Orlando3900 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 449-8620Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
BioSpine Lakeland439 S Florida Ave Fl 3, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 201-8112Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
BioSpine Deltona1119 Saxon Blvd # 202, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 224-1839
-
5
Michigan Spine and Brain Surgeons- Dearborn18181 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (248) 569-7745
-
6
Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons-Novi26850 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-7745
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Kevin M. Cole
About Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese and French
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
