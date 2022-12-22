Overview

Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Claybrooks works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Orlando, FL, Lakeland, FL, Orange City, FL, Dearborn, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.