Dr. Roderick Capelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roderick Capelo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Pediatric Sports and Spine Associates2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 110, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 310-0810
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
On 8/29/2022 my youngest son fell and broke his arm the afternoon before I was leaving for vacation. Dr. Capelo’s staff quickly worked us in at the end of the day and Dr. Capelo stayed late to x-ray and cast my son’s arm so I could still make my 9 AM flight the next morning! Flash back 2 years to July 2020 (during the pandemic) in rural Colorado when my older son fell and broke his arm requiring immediate surgery. In panic mode, being out of town in a rural ER during Covid, I called back home to Dr. Capelo’s office for advice. Dr. Capelo not only did a phone consult with me, he graciously reviewed the x-rays and discussed the surgery plan with the ER Orthopedic. Once we were back in Colleyville, Dr. Capelo seamlessly handled the surgery follow-up and took over my son’s care. You will not find a more humble and caring physician than Dr. Capelo, he deeply cares for his patients as I have witnessed twice as a Mom and numerous times from the many friends I have referred to him since!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982620415
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Orthopedic Surgery
