Dr. Roderick Bahner Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Roderick Bahner Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Bahner Sr works at
Locations
Centennial Pediatrics3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 370, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 865-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my kids have him as a doctor and I think he's a great pediatrician. Been using him for 16 years.
About Dr. Roderick Bahner Sr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1568458800
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahner Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahner Sr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahner Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahner Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahner Sr.
