Dr. Roderic Gorney, MD
Overview
Dr. Roderic Gorney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 74 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 Npi Ucla Semel Institute 760 Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-0463
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roderic Gorney, MD
- Psychiatry
- 74 years of experience
- English
- 1922347145
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorney.
