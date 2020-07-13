Dr. Rod Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rod Turner, MD
Overview
Dr. Rod Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
-
1
Rod J Turner, MD402 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-4586Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- Principal Financial Group
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
was very helpful and his staff was very friendly
About Dr. Rod Turner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346235025
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.