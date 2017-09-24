Dr. Rod Serry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rod Serry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rod Serry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Dr. Serry works at
Locations
Arch Health Medical Group15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 592-2696
Pulmonology Office1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (858) 675-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Serry was my husband's dr. when he had to have stents put in his heart. Dr. S. was extremely compassionate and understanding, and took a great deal of time to explain the procedure to us. His bedside manner was very good and he was very knowledgeable about this medical area.
About Dr. Rod Serry, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1912945130
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center|Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serry has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Serry speaks Persian, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Serry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.