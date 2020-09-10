Dr. Rod Hojat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hojat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rod Hojat, MD
Overview
Dr. Rod Hojat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.
Locations
Southwest Womens Healthcare Ctr PC635 PITTSBURGH RD, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 434-7771
Uniontown Office104 Delaware Ave Ste 244, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 434-7771
Connellsville Office2620 Memorial Blvd Ste A, Connellsville, PA 15425 Directions (724) 434-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Uniontown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr Hojat . When was pregnant with my daughter I had ruptured membranes which I went into labor at 34 weeks So he came up to Uniontown Hospital and check me so he figured he sent me down to Magee women’s Hospital Down by ambulance because my daughter was been a preemie and he wanted me to be down there with her and that’s where I had her I highly recommend Dr. Hojat he save my daughters life by sending us down there I don’t know how I will always thank him for that . he’s such a good doctor 100% props thank you Dr. Hojat I hope you see this . He such an amazing doctor & very caring takes his time to listen to you . He even help doctor popat with my hysterectomy Dr. popat was a good doctor also I miss both of them. Thank you again for being a good doctor to me. I sure miss all of you .
About Dr. Rod Hojat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Eastern Farsi, German, Italian, Persian, Persian, Serbian, Serbian Cyrillic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Summa Akron City Hosp
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
