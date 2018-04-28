Overview

Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Optic Neuritis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.