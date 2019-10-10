See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Maywood, IL
Dr. Rod Arceo-Mendoza, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (2)
Overview

Dr. Rod Arceo-Mendoza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Arceo-Mendoza works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-0160
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Loyola Oakbrook Terrace Imaging Center
    1s260 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-0160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 10, 2019
    Dr. Arceo-Mendoza is great Endocrinologist with attention to the smallest details. With other Doctors they ignored small issues that seemed not to have anything to do with the overall condition Dr. Arceo-Mendoza investigates to see if the small issues have an impact on the larger or the whole. Great treatment from a awesome doctor.
    John S. Colley — Oct 10, 2019
    About Dr. Rod Arceo-Mendoza, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154641876
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
