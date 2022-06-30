Overview

Dr. Rockson Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at First Surgical Consultants Inc in Oakland, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.