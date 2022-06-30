See All General Surgeons in Oakland, CA
Dr. Rockson Liu, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rockson Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.

Dr. Liu works at First Surgical Consultants Inc in Oakland, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    First Surgical Consultants Inc
    365 Hawthorne Ave Ste 101, Oakland, CA 94609 (510) 465-5523
    First Surgical Consultants Inc
    2999 Regent St Ste 700, Berkeley, CA 94705 (510) 486-0818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  Saint Rose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 30, 2022
    I had 2 unsuccessful hernia surgeries before Dr Liu was recommended to by a doctor who had watched him doing a hernia operation, When we met he explained everything before the surgery and has been monitoring the results with both office and video meetings since it. During a very hard life I have had many surgeries and I think Dr Lui is one of the few surgeons I have complete faith in.
    john reed — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Rockson Liu, MD

    General Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Mandarin
    1174601256
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic
    Virginia Mason MC
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    U.C.L.A.
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rockson Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

