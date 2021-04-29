Dr. Heyman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rock Heyman, MD
Overview
Dr. Rock Heyman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Upmc East, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 4500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Upmc East
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Most caring, supportive, smart doctor I’ve ever known. If you have MS, go to him.
About Dr. Rock Heyman, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heyman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heyman has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.