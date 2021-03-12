See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Salas-Whalen works at New York Endocrinology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Endocrinology, PC
    1107 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 722-3636
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Disease
VAP Lipid Testing
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Disease

Treatment frequency



VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Adrenal Adenoma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypernatremia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypocalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 12, 2021
    I've always wanted to take control of my health and understand how to start making real change. Meeting with Dr. Rocio Salas has given me the confidence to take the next steps in my weight-loss journey and not look back. I have felt seen and heard. No question left unanswered. Thank you for taking such great care of me on this discovery process.
    stephanie flor — Mar 12, 2021
    About Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821257916
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Jacobi Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez
    Board Certifications
    • Obesity Medicine
