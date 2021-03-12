Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salas-Whalen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD
Overview
Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
New York Endocrinology, PC1107 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 722-3636Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've always wanted to take control of my health and understand how to start making real change. Meeting with Dr. Rocio Salas has given me the confidence to take the next steps in my weight-loss journey and not look back. I have felt seen and heard. No question left unanswered. Thank you for taking such great care of me on this discovery process.
About Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1821257916
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Jacobi Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez
- Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salas-Whalen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salas-Whalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas-Whalen speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas-Whalen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas-Whalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salas-Whalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salas-Whalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.