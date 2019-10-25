Dr. Rocio Puentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rocio Puentes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rocio Puentes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Puentes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tampa Family Health Center5707 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 272-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puentes?
Great doctor. Mi papa muy conforme y altamente agradecido por su trato. Thanks for you time
About Dr. Rocio Puentes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477997138
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puentes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puentes works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Puentes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.