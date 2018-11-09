Dr. Rocio Harbison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rocio Harbison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rocio Harbison, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Locations
Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic7400 Fannin St Ste 855, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-9466
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Harbison's office for over a year and am very pleased with the provided care. She has brought my A1C down to 6.0 and continues to assist me in keeping my A1C in a normal range.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881710499
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
