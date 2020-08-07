Overview

Dr. Rocio Flores, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.