Dr. Rochus Voeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochus Voeller, MD
Overview
Dr. Rochus Voeller, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Voeller works at
Locations
-
1
Administrative420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-3902
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voeller?
Excellent outcome from CABH. Excellent bedside manner that instills confidence but w/o God-like mentality
About Dr. Rochus Voeller, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1750465290
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voeller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voeller works at
Dr. Voeller has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Voeller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.