Overview

Dr. Rochus Voeller, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Voeller works at UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA MEDICAL CENTER FAIRVIEW in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.