Dr. Rochelle Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Weiss, MD is a Dermatologist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association6 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Have seen Dr. Weiss for about 15 years. She is always professional, pleasant & friendly. Have had to wait on some occasions, but never more than 30 min. I could name a few other docs who are much worse with time management.
About Dr. Rochelle Weiss, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295769628
Education & Certifications
- Hosp U Pa
- Hosp U Pa
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.