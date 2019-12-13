Dr. Rochelle Volosov, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volosov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Volosov, DPM
Dr. Rochelle Volosov, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Multicare Therapy Center1527 State Route 27 Ste 1100, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 861-6769
- 2 3 Stanworth Rd, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (732) 861-6769
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Volosov is the most attentive Doctor that I have ever had. She was able to figure out what was wrong with my ankle by just looking at my chart before meeting me. She fixed my talus bone injury and torn tendon. Dr. Volosov would make me feel like I was he only patient and I was important to her. She is amazing at podiatry. Anyone would be lucky to see her. She helps out with even the hardest to figure out foot issues.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Rutgers University
Dr. Volosov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volosov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volosov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volosov speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Volosov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volosov.
