Dr. Rochelle Taube, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Taube works at EDINA SPORTS HEALTH AND WELLNESS in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.