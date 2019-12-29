Dr. Rochelle Taube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Taube, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Taube, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Locations
Edina Sports Family Medicine7701 York Ave S Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 926-6489
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love her! She is very thorough and takes great care!
About Dr. Rochelle Taube, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891995338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taube accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taube works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taube.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.