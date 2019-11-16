Dr. Strenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochelle Strenger, MD
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Strenger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Strenger works at
Locations
Lifespan Cancer Institute164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-2920
Newport Hospital11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (844) 222-2881
Genitourinary Multidisciplinary Clinic Lincoln Ri701 George Washington Hwy Ste 101, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (844) 222-2881
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great cancer doctor kind and compassionate
About Dr. Rochelle Strenger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1538187422
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strenger accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strenger works at
Dr. Strenger speaks Yiddish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Strenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.