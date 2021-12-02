Dr. Rochelle Rosian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Rosian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Rosian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
Solon Family Health Center29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 519-6800Friday8:00am - 3:45pm
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (777) 567-4311
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 519-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative. Explains test results in detail. Very informative
About Dr. Rochelle Rosian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rosian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosian has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosian.
