Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Bluffton Medical Campus - Nationally Accredited Breast Health Center75 Baylor Dr Ste 100, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 792-9300
-
2
Hilton Head Hospital25 Hospital Center Blvd, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Directions (843) 836-1600
-
3
Limited To Official State Duties Only114 DOUGHTY ST, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-7098
Hospital Affiliations
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ringer is very intelligent and spends a great amount of time explaining procedures than gives you time to ask questions. Dr. Ringer and her staff are very friendly and welcoming. Dr. Ringer comes to work very nicely. You can tell she loves the work she does. I highly recommend Dr. Ringer.
About Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ringer has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringer.
