Dr. Rochelle Orr, DO
Dr. Rochelle Orr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
Lone Peak OB/GYN96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 202 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-6027
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Dr Orr and her staff made me feel very at ease and took great care of me during my pregnancy. Couldn’t have asked for a better doctor. I would highly recommend her to anyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
