Overview

Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Joly works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (61st Street) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.