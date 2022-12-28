Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology (61st Street)425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
No need for a 100 hrs visit to know if the dr knows what is doing. She does know
About Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780977108
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joly works at
Dr. Joly has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Joly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joly.
