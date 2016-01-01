Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rochelle Buckley, MD
Overview
Dr. Rochelle Buckley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Buckley works at
Locations
TriHealth Physician University Station1775 W Lexington Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 246-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2692
Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Midwest Urology Inc.10495 Montgomery Rd Ste 20, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 862-2920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rochelle Buckley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
