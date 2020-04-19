Dr. Roche Featherstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Featherstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roche Featherstone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
Grand Traverse Surgical701 W Front St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 346-4000
Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Excellent doctor. He really stuck with me during a horrible time for me. I had one serious complication after another and was in and out of the hospital for over 6 weeks. He was patient and kind and never waivered. He got to the bottom of the problem and I am on truly on the road to recovery now. I can't say enough good things about this doctor.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Featherstone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Featherstone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Featherstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Featherstone has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Featherstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Featherstone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Featherstone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Featherstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Featherstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.