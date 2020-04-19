Overview

Dr. Roche Featherstone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Featherstone works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.